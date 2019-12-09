Hawks' Jabari Parker: Scores 19 points
Parker had 19 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 3PT, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 122-107 win at Charlotte.
Parker once again looked like a bonafide scoring option after a four-game stretch where he couldn't score more than 11 points. He has scored in double figures in all but two games since he moved to the starting unit, however, and he has settled as Atlanta's second scoring option behind Trae Young so he should remain decent upside as long as he stays as a starter.
