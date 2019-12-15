Parker had 20 points (9-13 FG, 1-3 3PT, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 110-100 loss against the Pacers.

Parker has scored in double digits in his last five games, and he has done so in all but two games since he was moved into the starting lineup. John Collins is just four games away from returning from a 25-game ban and that should conspire against Parker's role as a starter, but he has proven to be a reliable scoring threat and he should continue to see healthy minutes moving forward.