Parker finished with 22 points (9-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 33 minutes in Monday's loss to Minnesota.

Parker got back on track, topping 20 points for the first time in his past six games. The veteran forward's had a consistent season, though his shot has come-and-gone, particularly from behind the arc. He's topped double-figures in all but one game on the year and is scoring nearly 2.0 points per game more than he did a year ago. Through 17 contests, Parker's averaging 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 steals in 27.7 minutes.