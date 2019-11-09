Parker had 25 points (11-18 FG, 1-5 3PT, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block during Atlanta's 121-109 loss against the Kings on Friday.

Parker has looked impressive since he was moved into the starting lineup, averaging 20.7 points per game on 59.0 percent shooting over his three starts. He should remain on that role while John Collins serves his 25-game suspension, and it wouldn't be farfetched to think he will slot as Atlanta's second-best scoring option behind Trae Young moving forward.