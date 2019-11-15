Parker had 24 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3PT, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, three steals and one assist in 32 minutes during Thursday's 128-112 loss at Phoenix.

Parker continues to thrive as a starter, and he has settled as Atlanta's second-best scoring option behind Trae Young. The six-year veteran is currently averaging 22.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game in 32.5 minutes per game as a starter this season. He has scored at least 20 points in each of his last four contests.