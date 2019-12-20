Hawks' Jabari Parker: Thrives with 23 points
Parker scored 23 points (10-16 FG, 1-3 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with nine rebounds, five assists and one steal in 24 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 111-106 loss against the Jazz.
Parker moved back to the bench after 23 consecutive starts and it seems the move paid off, as the power forward delivered his best scoring performance since Nov. 27 while looking extremely efficient from the field. It remains to be seen whether he will return to the starting lineup Saturday at Brooklyn, but he should remain as a reliable scoring threat regardless of his role moving forward.
