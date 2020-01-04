Hawks' Jabari Parker: Unlikely to play Saturday
Parker is dealing with a throat infection and is unlikely to play Saturday against the Pacers, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Parker played 15 minutes during Friday's loss to the Celtics, but he's apparently caught an illness overnight. With John Collins (back) also doubtful, extra minutes could go to the likes of De'Andre Hunter and Vince Carter, while it's also possible Chandler Parsons gets on the court.
