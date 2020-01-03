Hawks' Jabari Parker: Will return Friday
Parker (shoulder) has been cleared to play Friday against Boston, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Parker sat out of Friday morning's shootaround, but according to head coach Lloyd Pierce, it was simply to get the forward a little more rest leading up to tip. After missing the last three games with a shoulder injury, Parker will be available off the bench Friday evening.
More News
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.