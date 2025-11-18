The Hawks recalled Toppin from the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Tuesday.

The two-way player will join Atlanta ahead of Tuesday's game against the Pistons to provide some extra reinforcement in the frontcourt with Onyeka Okongwu (knee), Kristaps Porzingis (knee) and Zaccharie Risacher (hip) all listed as questionable for the contest. Even if all three players sit out, Toppin isn't guaranteed to be included in head coach Quin Snyder's rotation.