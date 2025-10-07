Toppin (hip) tallied four points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and two assists across 12 minutes in Monday's 122-113 preseason loss to the Rockets.

After missing the Hawks' final two Summer League games due to a hip injury, Toppin returned to game action. The 25-year-old signed a two-way contract with the Hawks in July. He appeared in 23 G League outings between the College Park Skyhawks and Westchester Knicks in 2024-25, averaging 22.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists across 36.6 minutes per game. He'll likely spend most of the 2025-26 campaign with the Skyhawks.