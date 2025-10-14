Toppin tallied 26 points (9-23 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-9 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal across 42 minutes in Monday's 119-118 preseason win over the Heat in overtime.

With all of Atlanta's usual starters sidelined, Toppin got the starting nod Monday. The 25-year-old forward recorded a game-high mark in points and was one of four Atlanta players to rack up multiple blocks. The two-way player is likely to spend the majority of his time with the G League's College Park Skyhawks this season. He averaged 22.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists across 36.6 minutes per game in 23 G League outings between the Skyhawks and Westchester Knicks in 2024-25.