Toppin signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Hawks on Thursday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Toppin finished out the 2024-25 campaign on a two-way deal with Atlanta, and he'll be back for 2025-26 on a fresh two-way contract. The Kentucky product spent the majority of his time in the G League with College Park, averaging 19.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals in eight appearances.