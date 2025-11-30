The Hawks recalled Toppin from the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Sunday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports. However, he won't play in Sunday's game against the 76ers due to a right shoulder sprain, per Rowland.

Toppin posted 18 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 23 minutes in College Park's 113-108 G League win over the Delaware Blue Coats on Saturday. However, he sustained a right shoulder injury in the win. His next opportunity to play for the parent club will come Monday against the Pistons.