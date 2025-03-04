The Hawks will sign Toppin to a two-way deal Tuesday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

After being cut by the Knicks on Sunday, Toppin will find a home with a new organization on another two-way deal. The 24-year-old forward began the season under a two-way pact with New York, but he struggled to see playing time at the NBA level, averaging 3.1 minutes per game over 16 appearances. His playing-time outlook won't dramatically improve in Atlanta, so Toppin could end up seeing most of his opportunities in the G League with the College Park Skyhawks.