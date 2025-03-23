Toppin was inactive Saturday in the Hawks' 124-115 win over the Warriors due to left elbow inflammation.

The two-way player was previously held out of G League College Park Skyhawks' 130-125 overtime win over the Westchester Knicks on Friday due to the injury. Toppin has since rejoined the Hawks, but it's unclear if he'll be able for either end of the team's back-to-back set. The Hawks will host the 76ers again on Sunday, but even if Toppin is available for that contest, he's unlikely to be included in the rotation.