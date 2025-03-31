The Hawks transferred Toppin (calf) from the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Monday.

The two-way forward will rejoin the parent club ahead of Tuesday's game against Portland, though his status is unclear, as he's seemingly still dealing with a right calf strain that he sustained in the G League. Toppin has received little playing time at the NBA level, though he finished the 2024-25 G League campaign with averages of 22.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 three-pointers in 36.6 minutes per contest over 23 games between the Skyhawks and Westchester Knicks.