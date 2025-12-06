Toppin (shoulder) is out for Saturday's game versus the Wizards, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Saturday will be the sixth straight game on the inactive list for Toppin, and the Hawks haven't released any updates about his recovery, so he should be viewed as week-to-week moving forward. Toppin is not a consistent part of the Hawks' rotation, so he can safely remain on the waiver wire in all re-draft leagues.