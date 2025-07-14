Toppin (hip) will not return to Monday's Summer League game against the Rockets, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Toppin headed to the locker room late in the second quarter with what was initially labeled a groin injury. He returned to start the second half but has since been ruled out for the rest of the game with left hip aggravation. The wing recorded 12 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) in 15 minutes Monday. His next opportunity to play will be Thursday against the Grizzlies.