Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Added to injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson is questionable for Monday's game against Minnesota with left knee inflammation.
Johnson is a late addition to the injury report, which is generally a bad sign. If the star forward can't play, more playing time would open up for Corey Kispert and Zaccharie Risacher in the Atlanta frontcourt.
