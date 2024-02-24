Johnson supplied 12 points (6-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-3 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 37 minutes during Friday's 123-121 loss to the Raptors.

The third-year forward recorded his second straight double-double and seventh in the last 11 games, picking up right where he left off prior to the All-Star break. Johnson is averaging 16.1 points, 10.4 boards, 4.0 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 threes over that stretch, and while he was already having a breakout campaign, he might be able to find another gear the rest of the way.