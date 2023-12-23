The Hawks are optimistic that Johnson (wrist) will be able to return as soon as Tuesday against the Bulls, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Johnson, who has been out the last month due to a left distal radius fracture, is fast approaching a return. The third-year pro was cleared for full practice participation on Wednesday and is now targeting a return to action just six days later against the Bulls. In 15 games this season, Johnson has averaged 14.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks in 29.9 minutes per game, putting himself in the conversation for Most Improved Player.