Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Available for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (calf) is available for Saturday's game against the Pacers.
After missing Thursday's loss to the Rockets, Johnson was able to clear his questionable tag this time around. Atlanta's star forward is averaging 22.9 points, 10.5 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.6 three-pointers in 35.5 minutes per contest this season.
