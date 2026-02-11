default-cbs-image
Johnson (knee) is available for Wednesday's game in Charlotte, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Johnson is back after a one-game absence, which will likely result in Asa Newell heading back to the second unit. Mouhamed Gueye's minutes figure to dip with Johnson active and CJ McCollum likely won't be as active on offense.

