This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Available to play
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Johnson (knee) is available for Wednesday's game in Charlotte, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Johnson is back after a one-game absence, which will likely result in Asa Newell heading back to the second unit. Mouhamed Gueye's minutes figure to dip with Johnson active and CJ McCollum likely won't be as active on offense.