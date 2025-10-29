Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Available to play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (ankle) will be available to play Wednesday against in Brooklyn.
Johnson was originally listed as probable, so there was never much doubt about his status for Wednesday night. Ensure he is active for a favorable matchup against the Nets.
More News
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Likely to play Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Scores 25 points with three swipes•
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Available to play Monday•
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Spotted at morning shootaround•
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Questionable against Chicago•
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Won't play vs. OKC•