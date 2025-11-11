Johnson (quad) will be available to play Monday against the Clippers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Johnson sat out the second leg of a back-to-back Saturday, but he'll be back in action Monday evening, which will likely shift Mouhamed Gueye back to the second unit. Johnson shouldn't have any minutes restrictions Monday, but the Hawks do have a Wednesday-Thursday back-to-back set during Week 4, so he might only be available for three of Atlanta's four games.