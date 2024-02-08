Johnson ended with 19 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists and three steals across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 125-117 loss to the Celtics.

The third-year forward delivered his fourth double-double in the last six games and his 12th of the season as he continues a breakout campaign. Over the last 10 contests, Johnson is averaging 17.8 points, 9.1 boards, 4.2 assists, 2.3 threes, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks, and should the Hawks trade away a key piece with Dejounte Murray (back) at the deadline, his usage over the remainder of the season could increase further.