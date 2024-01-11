Johnson supplied 25 points (8-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 16 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal over 41 minutes during Wednesday's 139-132 overtime victory over Philadelphia.

The 16 boards were a season high for the third-year forward, and Johnson has scored in double digits in seven straight games since returning from a wrist injury. He's averaging 18.1 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.3 threes and 1.0 steals over that stretch while shooting 57.0 percent from the floor, and further injuries seem like the only thing that could derail Johnson's breakout campaign.