Johnson notched 18 points (7-9 FG, 4-4 3Pt), five rebounds and two blocks across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 116-114 loss to New York.

The third-year forward appears to be locking down a spot in the starting five for Atlanta. Johnson has started six straight games, during which he's averaging 16.0 points, 7.7 boards, 2.3 assists, 1.8 threes and 1.5 combined steals plus blocks while shooting 60.3 percent from the floor, and the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft appears well on his way to a breakout campaign.