Johnson registered 21 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one block over 32 minutes during Thursday's 140-89 loss to New York in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Johnson was a bright spot for the Hawks in their season-ending loss, while no other player on the roster eclipsed 11 points. The Hawks committed to Johnson as their franchise player by trading away Trae Young, and he put together a sensational breakout season. Across 72 regular-season contests, he compiled averages of 22.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 three-pointers in 35.2 minutes per game.