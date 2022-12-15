Johnson amassed nine points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), one assist and four blocks in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 135-124 loss to the Magic.

The second-year forward hadn't had more than two rejections in any game in his career, but with Clint Capela (calf) checking out of Wednesday's contest early, Johnson took on rim protection duties for the Hawks. The 20-year-old is averaging 7.0 points, 6.0 boards, 2.1 assists and 0.9 blocks in 24.6 minutes a night over seven December games, primarily as the starting power forward while John Collins (ankle) is sidelined, and the added responsibility may be spurring the development of the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.