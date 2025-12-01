Johnson posted 41 points (10-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 17-22 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and a block in 45 minutes during Sunday's 142-134 2OT win over the 76ers.

Johnson put together a dominant performance Sunday, racking up a career-high 41 points and adding a game-high 14 rebounds. In addition to his strong double-double, Johnson posted seven assists, extending his streak of games with at least seven dimes to 11, which marks the longest streak of any player this season. Johnson also set personal records with 17 free throws made and 22 attempted, beating out his former highs of eight and 12, respectively.