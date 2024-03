Johnson (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Bucks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Johnson has missed five straight games, but this is the first time he's drawn a questionable tag since spraining his right ankle two weeks ago. If he plays, the third-year forward may have some limitations, but he was playing well before his absence, averaging 17.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 blocks in 34.8 minutes over his last 13 appearances.