Johnson (calf) is available for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Johnson had been labeled questionable for the contest due to right calf tightness, an issue that prevented him from playing in Atlanta's previous game, but he'll be available Friday night. Johnson is in the midst of the best season of his career, and he's averaging 23.2 points, 10.0 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.6 steals across 34.9 minutes per game.