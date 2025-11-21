Johnson had 26 points (10-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Thursday's 135-126 loss to the Spurs.

Another game, another instance of Johnson flirting with a triple-double while being a reliable fantasy option on both sides of the ball. The forward has been putting up solid numbers in 2025-26, and he's been one of the Hawks' go-to options when healthy and available. Over his last five games, the star forward has racked up 26.2 points, 11.6 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game.