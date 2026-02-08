Johnson accumulated 31 points (10-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-11 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and three steals over 40 minutes during Saturday's 126-119 loss to the Hornets.

Johnson finished one rebound and two assists away from recording what would've been a triple-double -- a feat he's achieved regularly this season. The first-time All-Star is firmly entrenched as the Hawks' go-to option on offense and should continue to fill the stat sheet every time he steps on the court. Johnson was coming off three straight triple-doubles and has achieved that feat 10 times in 2025-26.