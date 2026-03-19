Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Comes close to triple-double
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson provided 17 points (7-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists and two steals over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 135-120 win over the Mavericks.
By now, it shouldn't be surprising to see Johnson hover around triple-doubles every time he steps on the hardwood. Aside from ending just one assist away from recording what would've been his third consecutive triple-double, this was the sixth time that he ended just one assist away from such a feat. Johnson has 13 triple-doubles on the season, and he's been one of the most productive fantasy assets all season long due to his impressive, elite ability to fill the stat sheet with ease.
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