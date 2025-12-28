Johnson supplied 20 points (7-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, 12 assists and two blocks over 37 minutes during Saturday's 128-125 loss to New York.

Johnson continues to step up his game even with Trae Young back in the mix, and it wouldn't be a stretch to say Johnson has been the Hawks' best player over the last few weeks. This was the fifth time in his previous six games in which Johnson ended just one rebound or one assist away from a triple-double. His ability to fill the stat sheet while producing in a prominent role on offense has made him a key player for the Hawks and an outstanding asset in most fantasy formats.