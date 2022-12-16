Johnson will come off the bench Friday against the Hornets, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.
Johnson has started six of the past seven games, but coach Nate McMillan will bring him and AJ Griffin off the bench while starting Trent Forrest and Bogdan Bogdanovic. It's possible the reserve role comes with reduced minutes.
More News
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Career-high four rejections in loss•
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Posts 14 points in loss•
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Gets chance with first unit•
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Moves back to bench Sunday•
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Struggles in season-high minutes•
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Delivers double-double Friday•