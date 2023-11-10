Johnson supplied 19 points (7-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block over 31 minutes during Thursday's 120-119 victory over the Magic.

Johnson opened the year as a backup to Saddiq Bey, but he seems to be running away with the starting power forward role based on his recent performances. Johnson has started in each of Atlanta's last three games, scoring in double digits and grabbing at least nine boards each time. It wouldn't be surprising if he continues as a starter, a role in which he is averaging 15.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game through five outings.