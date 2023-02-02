Johnson registered six points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds and one assist across 16 minutes during Wednesday's 132-100 victory over Phoenix.

Johnson had played double-digit minutes just twice over his past six games coming into Wednesday, but he saw a little extra opportunity with the Hawks cruising to a blowout win. The second-year forward made the most of his playing time, corralling a career-high 11 rebounds -- all on the defensive end -- in just 16 minutes. Johnson's effort on the boards Wednesday was certainly impressive, but he hasn't played 20 minutes in a game since Dec. 30 of last year, so he remains a non-factor in fantasy.