Johnson recorded five points (2-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 19 minutes during Sunday's 132-130 overtime win over the Mavericks.

Johnson didn't turn in an eye-popping stat line, but he contributed in multiple categories and recorded his first block and steal since March 13 after missing time with a hamstring strain. He'll continue to serve as the primary backup at power forward and should see regular minutes down the stretch of the regular season as the Hawks prepare for the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament.