Johnson accumulated 16 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and six steals across 38 minutes during Monday's 109-99 victory over the Spurs.

Johnson tallied a career-high six steals in the win and recorded his eighth double-double of the season. Despite a couple of concerns regarding his role coming into the season, Johnson has been a revelation for the Hawks. He is putting up third-round value for the season, averaging 15.0 points per game, adding 8.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.2 three-pointers. Anyone who snagged him late in their drafts has to be feeling good about themselves.