Johnson totaled 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, four assists and one block across 33 minutes during Friday's 117-109 win over the Nuggets.

Johnson started for the first time this season and was impressive, recording his first double-double while recording season-best marks in both rebounds and assists. Johnson got the start due to the absences of De'Andre Hunter (hip) and Justin Holiday (COVID-19), and he should be a decent streaming option in most fantasy formats as long as he remains in the lineup, even if he's not expected to hold a sizable role on offense.