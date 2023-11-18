Johnson had 18 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal across 36 minutes during Friday's 126-116 loss to the 76ers.

Johnson seems to have settled as Atlanta's starting power forward and has notched three double-doubles over his last seven contests while scoring in double figures in all but once in that span. Johnson is averaging 15.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game when deployed in a starting role, which should continue when the Hawks take on the Pacers on Tuesday.