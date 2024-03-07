Johnson (ankle) did not travel with the Hawks to Memphis and is considered day-to-day with a right ankle sprain, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Johnson injured his ankle in Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers. He accumulated seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and a block across 19 minutes before exiting. Seeing as he did not travel with the team to Memphis, his next opportunity to suit up will come Sunday versus the Pelicans. In his absence, De'Andre Hunter, Garrison Mathews and Vit Krejci are candidates to see more work if he misses time.