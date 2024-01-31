Johnson ended with 19 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 138-122 victory over the Lakers.

It was the second straight double-double and 10th of the season for the third-year forward. Johnson has scored in double digits in nine straight contests as he continues to put together a breakout campaign, averaging 17.1 points, 8.3 boards, 3.7 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.2 threes over that stretch.