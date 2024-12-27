Johnson finished Thursday's 141-133 win over the Bulls with 30 points (11-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists and two steals over 39 minutes.

Johnson played a key role in the Hawks' 21-point comeback Thursday, during which Atlanta outscored Chicago, 50-25, in the fourth quarter. The fourth-year forward led the Hawks in both points and rebounds and in the process logged his 16th double-double of the regular season. Johnson has registered seven double-doubles over his last eight outings, and over that span he has averaged 19.1 points on 50.0 percent shooting, 11.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.8 steals over 37.6 minutes per game.