Johnson closed with 13 points (5-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Monday's 118-100 loss to Toronto.

Johnson struggled from the field during Monday's loss but finished as the game's leading rebounder. He recorded his 25th double-double of the season and was three dimes shy from recording his eighth triple-double. The fifth-year pro has averaged 24.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 1.7 threes and 1.1 steals over 36.4 minutes per game over his last 15 outings.