Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Double-doubles in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson recorded 12 points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds and six assists across 38 minutes during Thursday's 117-101 loss to Portland.
With Trae Young out of the equation, all signs point to continued success for Johnson as the face of the franchise. Through 39 regular-season appearances, Johnson is on pace to return first-round value in nine-category formats with 23.1 points, 10.1 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.6 three-pointers.
