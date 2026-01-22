Johnson chipped in 32 points (10-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 15 rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 124-122 victory over Memphis.

Johnson recorded his 29th double-double of the season as he helped the Hawks snap a four-game skid, and he joined Bob Pettit as the only players in franchise history with multiple games of 30-plus points, 15-plus rebounds and eight-plus assists. After a brief lull, Johnson has been hot over his last two outings, posting 20-plus points with double-digit rebounds in both. He'll look to keep the momentum going Friday versus Phoenix.